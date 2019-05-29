Nouveau ! Découvrez FUN sur
1 min de lecture Toulouse

GAGNEZ VOS PLACES POUR LE CONCERT COMPLET DE BERYWAM AU BIKINI AVEC FUN RADIO TOULOUSE

Après avoir enflammé le stadium de Toulouse pour l'avant-première de BigFlo & Oli, retrouvez Berywam en concert au Bikini de Ramonville le 6 Juin

Berywam Bikini
Berywam Bikini

BERYWAM EN CONCERT

Après avoir enflammé le stadium de Toulouse pour l'avant-première de BigFlo & Oli au Stadium de Toulouse, retrouvez Berywam en concert au Bikini de Ramonville le 6 Juin

SEMAINE SPÉCIALE SUR FUN RADIO TOULOUSE

Retrouvez Berywam tous les jours du 1er au 6 juin à 17h50 dans Fun Club sur Fun Radio avec Ethan

À lire aussi
Le mix de Nils Van Zandt à Amsterdam évènements
Party Fun Club by Nils Van Zandt à L'Aréna

GAGNEZ VOS PLACES POUR 2 PERSONNES

Ecoutez Fun Radio Toulouse entre midi & 16h au signal de Ethan appelez le 05 61 588 509 et gagnez vos places pour 2 personnes

ou en remplissant le formulaire ci dessous...

Patientez pendant le chargement du formulaire

Lire la suite
Toulouse Region
Abonnez-vous
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site Funradio.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants