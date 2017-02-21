À l'occasion des Brit Awards 2017, DJ Earworm a fait un mashup pour la cérémonie.
DJ Earworm est un producteur de Mashup basé à San Francisco. Il s'est fait notamment connaitre en 2009 avec un de ses meilleurs mashup : United State of Pop 2009 (Blame It on the Pop) avec presque 50 millions de vues. Il revient avec une nouvelle production qui risque de faire encore parler d'elle puisque c'est, cette fois, à l'occasion des Brit Awards 2017 qu'il vient de la présenter. Il ne rassemble pas moins de 27 titres différents.
Tracklist des morceaux du mashup :
1. Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar - Don't Wanna Know 2. Jonas Blue featuring Dakota - Fast Car
3. Zara Larsson - Lush Life
4. Christine & The Queens - Tilted
5. Craig David & Big Narstie - When The Bassline Drops
6. Sia featuring Sean Paul - Cheap Thrills
7. Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne Marie - Rockabye
8. Alan Walker - Faded
9. Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MO - Cold Water
10. Skepta - Shutdown
11. DNCE - Cake By The Ocean
12. Snakehips featuring Tinashe and Chance the Rapper - All My Friends
13. Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - Girls Like
14. Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj - Side To Side
15. Zayn - Pillowtalk
16. Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex
17. Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza
18. Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign - Work From Home
19. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk - Starboy
20. Bastille - Good Grief
21. James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
22. Hailee Steinfeld & Grey featuring Zedd - Starving
23. Shawn Mendes - Stitches
24. Gnash featuring Olivia O'Brien - I Hate U, I Love U
25. Ellie Goulding - Still Falling For You
26. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey - Closer
27. Coldplay featuring Beyonce - Hymn For The Weekend¿