À l'occasion des Brit Awards 2017, DJ Earworm a fait un mashup pour la cérémonie.

> The BRIT Awards 2017 Album MashUp Crédit Image : DJ Earworm / Facebook

par Jean-Alexis Lemieux publié le 21/02/2017 à 17:51

DJ Earworm est un producteur de Mashup basé à San Francisco. Il s'est fait notamment connaitre en 2009 avec un de ses meilleurs mashup : United State of Pop 2009 (Blame It on the Pop) avec presque 50 millions de vues. Il revient avec une nouvelle production qui risque de faire encore parler d'elle puisque c'est, cette fois, à l'occasion des Brit Awards 2017 qu'il vient de la présenter. Il ne rassemble pas moins de 27 titres différents.



Tracklist des morceaux du mashup :

1. Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar - Don't Wanna Know 2. Jonas Blue featuring Dakota - Fast Car

3. Zara Larsson - Lush Life

4. Christine & The Queens - Tilted

5. Craig David & Big Narstie - When The Bassline Drops

6. Sia featuring Sean Paul - Cheap Thrills

7. Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne Marie - Rockabye

8. Alan Walker - Faded

9. Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MO - Cold Water

10. Skepta - Shutdown

11. DNCE - Cake By The Ocean

12. Snakehips featuring Tinashe and Chance the Rapper - All My Friends

13. Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - Girls Like

14. Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj - Side To Side

15. Zayn - Pillowtalk

16. Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex

17. Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza

18. Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign - Work From Home

19. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk - Starboy

20. Bastille - Good Grief

21. James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

22. Hailee Steinfeld & Grey featuring Zedd - Starving

23. Shawn Mendes - Stitches

24. Gnash featuring Olivia O'Brien - I Hate U, I Love U

25. Ellie Goulding - Still Falling For You

26. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey - Closer

27. Coldplay featuring Beyonce - Hymn For The Weekend¿