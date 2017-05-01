publié le 01/05/2017 à 10:54

Cette semaine le top 3 change légèrement. Jax Jones conserve sa première place avec You Don't Know Me et Ed Sheeran ne bouge pas non plus de sa deuxième place avec Shape Of You. En revanche belle progression de Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa avec Scared To Be Lonely qui gagnent trois places et se retrouvent troisième de l'Eurodance 25 cette semaine.



La meilleure performance de la semaine est signée Zedd avec son titre Stay, le DJ Allemand gagne 5 places et passe de la vingt-cinquième à la vingtième position.