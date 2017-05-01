VIDÉO - "Eurodance 25" : Jax Jones conserve sa première place
Découvrez le classement des meilleurs titres dancefloor du moment.
- Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me ft. RAYE
- Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]
- Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely (Official Video)
- Bakermat - Baby
- Major Lazer - Run Up (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj) (Official Lyric Video)
- Starley - Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
- Henri PFR - Until The End (Feat. Raphaella) ft. Raphaella
- Axwell /\ Ingrosso - I Love You (Clean) ft. Kid Ink
- Galantis - Rich Boy
- Kygo, Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me (with Selena Gomez
- Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Lyric)
- Ofenbach - Be Mine (Official Video)
- David Guetta feat Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne - Light My Body Up
- The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming ft. Daft Punk
- Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte
- Martin Jensen - Solo Dance (Official Video)
- Lost Frequencies - All or Nothing
- Calvin Harris - Slide (Audio Preview) ft. Frank Ocean, Migos
- Zedd, Alessia Cara - Stay (Lyric Video)
- ROBIN SCHULZ & DAVID GUETTA FEAT. CHEAT CODES - SHED A LIGHT (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO)
- Sigala Only One
- Jamiroquai - Cloud 9
- KSHMR & Crossnaders ft. Micky Blue - Back To Me
- Clean Bandit - Symphony feat. Zara Larsson [Official Video]
Cette semaine le top 3 change légèrement. Jax Jones conserve sa première place avec You Don't Know Me et Ed Sheeran ne bouge pas non plus de sa deuxième place avec Shape Of You. En revanche belle progression de Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa avec Scared To Be Lonely qui gagnent trois places et se retrouvent troisième de l'Eurodance 25 cette semaine.
La meilleure performance de la semaine est signée Zedd avec son titre Stay, le DJ Allemand gagne 5 places et passe de la vingt-cinquième à la vingtième position.